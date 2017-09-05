SHIAWASSEE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY President Charles Wascher and is wife, Arleen, are shown receiving a donation of a Victor Talking Machine. Owosso resident Leo Scherer gave the gift of the internal horn Victrola phonograph to the museum this past week. A versatile and satisfying musical instrument of the 1920s, it has a full tone or soft tone, which varies depending on if the small doors in the front of the cabinet are open or not. To start a record, release the brake, turn the crank on the side a few revolutions, allow the turntable to obtain full speed, then put the Tungstone needle on the record. A unique musical sound quality is heard. Come into the museum and listen to one of the many one-sided 78 RPM records that are played on the Victrola.

(Courtesy Photo)