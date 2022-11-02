(Courtesy Photo)

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee recently received a $2,000 donation from Horizon Bank. Kelli Raleigh, Branch Manager at Horizon Bank said, “Horizon Bank is proud to support an organization that makes an important difference in the lives of so many. It has been a privilege to see the incredible work that Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee provides to our community first hand.”

The mission statement of Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee is: A gift of time and caring support to adults with persistent health needs and their families. The program office is located in Owosso, just east of Memorial Healthcare Hospital in the historic brick home. The program serves adults with health and medical challenges throughout the county, providing a specific volunteer to offer friendly visits to persons and their caregiving families each week, usually 1.5 to 3 hours a week.

For more information about services provided, volunteer opportunities or donations call (989) 725-1127, www.respitevolunteers.org and also see the program’s Facebook page.