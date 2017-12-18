THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Area Brewers Society (SCABS) is pleased to announce its club’s 2017 Christmas season donation to a local charity. This year’s recipient is Angel’s Hands Outreach, a recently established Owosso-based nonprofit agency devoted to helping individuals and families with various needs in and around Owosso.

At its recent club Christmas party, the SCABS collected a free will donation and personal items for Angel’s Hands. Presenting a check for $307 and a box of personal items to Angels Hands Director Christial Sierra (middle) is current SCABS President Eric Hildebrand (right), and past club president and current treasurer, Greg Gerding (left).

Angel’s Hands Outreach is located at 819 W. Main St. in Owosso. For more information, please call (517) 803-6745 or email Angel’s Hands Outreach at angelhandsoutreach@yahoo.com.

The SCABS brew club was established in 2008 and meets monthly at various locations. For further information about the club, feel free to call either (517) 525-1654 or (989) 323-0378, or visit www.scabshomebrewclub.com.

(Courtesy Photo)