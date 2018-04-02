THE SHIAWASSEE DISTRICT LIBRARY, Kiwanis Club of Owosso and Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club recently donated 700 children’s books to the Shiawassee County Health Department. These books are utilized for children who receive services at the health department, ranging from immunizations, home visits and Women Infant Children (WIC) services.

“We are very grateful to the Shiawassee District Library and Kiwanis clubs for their generous donation, which helps brighten the day for the children utilizing our services.” says Larry Johnson, Shiawassee County Health Department Director.

The library and Kiwanis clubs have donated books to the Health Department for the past 19 years. Approximately 13,000 books have been donated. The Shiawassee County Health Department is located at 110 E. Mack St. in Corunna and can be reached by calling (989) 743-2356.

Shown during the book donation are (from left) Tom Perkin, Linda Perkin, Steven Flayer, Denise Grace, Todd Ackerman, Larry Johnson, John Pajtas, Anne Krueger, Nicole Greenway, Henry Tempel and Kate Klawuhn. In the front are youngsters (from left) Jason Johnson, Ryan Klawuhn and Audrey Klawuhn, who is somewhat hidden behind the table.

The organizations represented in the photo include: the Kiwanis Club of Owosso, the Shiawassee County Health Board, the Shiawassee Owosso Kiwanis Club, the Shiawassee District Library and the Shiawassee County Health Department.

(Courtesy Photo)