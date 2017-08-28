SHIAWASSEE COUNTY CLERK Caroline Wilson can be seen standing next to bundles containing new voting equipment at Perry Township Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Wilson oversaw the distribution of the new equipment, as clerks from across the county stopped by the hall to pick up tabulators, printers, and ADA devices, which will be ready to use for the Nov. 9 election.

Each set of Dominion Voting Systems equipment was unwrapped and tested on site by technicians from Election Source, the consulting company that works with Dominion. The bundles did not include the modems for the new system, which will be delivered at a later date

The county’s clerks will be trained on the equipment by Election Source techs on Thursday,

Aug. 31. Wilson and city of Owosso Clerk Amy Kirkland, who has administered many elections in her time, will be trained later in September to receive the countywide voting information at the other end.

Kirkland will only be called upon to receive countywide voting information in the unlikely event that Wilson is unavailable to do so. Wilson feels it is important to have an additional clerk trained to receive voting information to ensure the integrity of all future elections, even if an unforeseeable emergency strikes. She chose Kirkland due to her skill and experience in handling elections.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)