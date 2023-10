HANNAH GOTTSCHALK, Safecenter Executive Director spoke during the Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil Tuesday, Oct. 17 Downtown Corunna. Attendees will hear from Domestic Violence, Crime Victim and Legal Experts; Survivors/Victims will have the opportunity to share their testimony. Attendees were encouraged to wear purple (the color of DV Awareness) and “light up the night” for this important event.

(Courtesy Photo)