At approximately 8:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, Chesaning central dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of 826 S. Front St. in the village of Chesaning. Units arrived and located two females in the drive of 816 S. Front Street. Both females had been shot, and officers observed blood but could not determine the extent of their injuries.

Deputies and responding officers were able to get the females safely from the scene to awaiting ambulances. The two victims were transported to the Chesaning Village Airport, where each was airlifted to area hospitals. The Saginaw County Sheriff Department reports that the victims remain at area hospitals in serious and critical condition, as of Thursday, Dec. 6.

It is believed that the shootings were motivated by a domestic disagreement. The suspect, who also sustained a gunshot wound, was treated at a local Saginaw hospital and later released. She is currently in custody at the Saginaw County Jail. Assisting with the incident were officers from the Michigan State Police, the village of St. Charles, the village of Chesaning, Saginaw Township, the city of Saginaw and MMR.