The Diocese of Lansing published a list on Friday, Sept. 27 that includes 17 priests “who have been subject to a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor…” Five priests listed have area ties. The first listed is Joseph Emile Aubin, removed from public ministry on Nov. 15, 2018, having been assigned as a parochial vicar to St. Paul, Owosso and also as a pastor at St. Isidore, Laingsburg. The second is Terrence M. Healy, removed from ministry on Sept. 4, 1987, having been assigned to Holy Family in Ovid as a parochial administrator and pastor. The third is James Martin Novak, removed from ministry on Nov. 25, 2002, having been assigned to St. Joseph, Owosso. The fourth is John Edward Martin, who died on Nov. 9, 1968, having been assigned as a pastor to St. Isidore in Laingsburg. The fifth priest listed is Chester Vincent Tomaszewski, who died on Oct. 21, 1987, having been assigned as a parochial vicar to St. Paul, Owosso.

Terrence M. Healy, James Martin Novak and John Edward Martin had multiple allegations noted.

A process of laicization, where someone is removed from clerical state, is either pending or has already happened, unless the accused is deceased.

The 17 priests include 13 diocesan priests, three priests from religious orders and one from another diocese, according to the statement from the Diocese of Lansing. The statement also points toward a “zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual abuse of minors” and encourages the public to contact the office of the Michigan Attorney General Investigation hotline at (844) 324-3374 for any suspected abuse. For healing and support, individuals can call the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at (888) 308-6252 or email vac@dioceseoflansing.org.

The complete list is available at www.dioceseoflansing.org/human-resources.