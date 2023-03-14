LESLIE DIETRICH, owner of Dietrich’s Flower Shop, has been chosen as the 2023 Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. Leslie (holding flowers) can be seen with (from left) Durand Mayor Jeff Brands, Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld, Chamber board member Yvonne Ryan, Chamber vice president Sue Oleyar and Chamber board member Lori Childs.

Dietrich has been an active member of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc. for a significant number of years. She has also served on various local committees, including the DDA.

Through her business, Dietrich has sponsored and continues to be a sponsor for Hometown events and nonprofits, such as the Chamber Foundation; Durand Union Station, Inc.; Durand Railroad Days, Inc. and the area schools.

Dietrich is a founding member of the 100+ Women Who Care Greater Durand Area, which has funneled $132,900 back into local causes such as the Durand Area Schools and Durand Union Station, as well as various other fundraisers, from a new commercial stove at the Durand Senior Center to efforts to help the needy.

Dietrich is a Rotarian and a member of the Durand First United Methodist Church, and she was an original founding member of the National Railroad Memorial, Inc. (NRMI), which she continues to support.

She is also a recipient of the prestigious Athena Award.

“Through her presence, which is felt throughout the city and county, Leslie is bringing quiet beauty to our surroundings and to gatherings, even when not specifically asked or acknowledged,” shared Candyce Wolsfeld.

This year’s award recipients will be honored during the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on Thursday, March 23 at the Durand VFW. The event is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The cost is $35 per person.

For reservation, please call (989) 288-3715. Credit cards are accepted.

(Courtesy Photo)