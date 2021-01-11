Thanks to a generous grant from the Michigan Alliance for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE), curious children and adults alike can now take advantage of DeVries Nature Conservancy’s new Outdoor Exploration Backpack rental program. Five backpacks are available at the nature center free of charge to use on the trails on a first come, first served basis.

Each backpack has a theme – ranging from birding to bugs to general outdoor exploration – with activities, materials and books to use along the way. For example, the “Mini Beast” Bug Hunt backpack includes a bug identification book, magnifying glasses, bug nets, observation containers and bug scavenger hunt sheets.

“We are excited to provide an opportunity for families to get outside and explore the outdoors during this stressful time,” said Education Coordinator Torey Caviston. “These materials are perfect for all ages and we hope to see many families take advantage of this new program.”

Backpacks will be sanitized and quarantined before and after each use. DeVries would once again like to thank MAEOE for providing funding for this program. DeVries Nature Conservancy is currently open by appointment only, so please call (989) 723-3365 or send an email to info@devriesnc.org to rent a backpack.