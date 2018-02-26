(Courtesy Photo)

Ben Glardon has accepted an offer from the board of DeVries Nature Conservancy to become the organization’s next executive director. He will be the second permanent director in the Conservancy’s 12-year history following the retirement of Kenneth Algozin in October of last year. Interim Executive Director Dennis Knapp is familiarizing Glardon with the job. The board and staff alike are excited to work with him.

Glardon is a life-long resident of Shiawassee County who recently concluded six years of service as state representative for the area. He was a part owner of Glardon Auction Service for decades, and he has been a licensed realtor for more than 30 years. He has served as director and president on many boards and service organizations throughout the state.

Speaking of his interest in the position, Glardon stated, “Dr. and Mrs. DeVries were very special people who were forward thinking and have left this one-of-a-kind property for generations to enjoy. It’s my hope to use my life experiences, passion for the outdoors, our natural resources and agriculture, as well as my community and state level connections as an asset to further promote and preserve the DeVries legacy.”

Charlie Keenan, DeVries Board President, added, “Ben’s extensive community experiences and his wide network of leaders made him an attractive hire for our organization.” Glardon resides in Owosso with wife, Miriam and daughter, Madison.