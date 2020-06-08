THE FIRST ANNUAL DEVRIES NATIVE PLANT SALE was held on Sunday, May 31 and was a successful and fun event for the nonprofit nature conservancy, located just north of Owosso. A variety of pre-selected kit options, along with numerous individual quart sized plants, were offered for sale to the public.

With pandemic guidelines in place and everyone required to wear a mask, many people were eager to check out and purchase the native plants.

Shown are Jessica Hickey and Torey Caviston, both of the DeVries Nature Conservancy, who helped organize and assist with the afternoon event. Caviston is the environmental educational coordinator at DeVries, and had plenty of information to offer regarding the native plant options available.

All of the plants were grown at Designs by Nature, LLC/East Michigan Native Plants of Durand. Owner Angela Nelson, along with Dennis McDermitt, was also on hand to offer expertise to shoppers.

DeVries Nature Conservancy is located at 2635 N. M-52, Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)