DETECTIVE SERGEANT Jon Cecil of the Owosso Police Department was honored for his 26 years of service during the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Owosso City Council meeting with a proclamation from the Mayor’s Office. Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr. read the proclamation, mentioning the Cecil earned awards for exemplary work on several occasions and that his peers described him as conscientious, reliable, level-headed, calm, hard-working and dedicated

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)