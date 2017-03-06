by Karen Mead-Elford, staff writer

The Shiawassee County Dems held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Community Center in Corunna. Approximately 60 people gathered in the lower level for the evening meeting led by Chairperson Paul Ray.

Highlights included a discussion of the bylaws followed by individual committee reports from the Pasta and Politics committee chair Ann Arwin, fundraising committee chair Brian True, and communication committee chair Janae Fear.

The annual Pasta and Politics event is planned for Friday, April 28 at the ZCBJ-WFLA hall at 1775 Owosso Ave., in Owosso. A name change for this fundraising function is still being evaluated and further details will be announced later.

New business discussed included securing a booth at the Shiawassee County Fair in August, a request for volunteers at the upcoming Adopt-A-Highway spring pickup in April, a need for new articles for the newsletter, and the need to appoint a membership committee. Jan Ray will be acting chair for the new membership committee. Jan is also the current treasurer.

During the Good and Welfare portion of the meeting, a number of individuals voiced their personal frustration over Congressman John Moolenaar’s apparent unavailability. Moolenaar has been the representative for the 4th District since 2015. The discussion included complaints over his recent absence at several public meetings, and his office’s unresponsiveness to return phone calls.

Also during Good and Welfare, Judy Ford shared her enthusiasm related to a new youth Dems group that is beginning to organize at Owosso High School.

The next county party meeting will be Tuesday, March 28 at the Corunna Community Center. Interested persons may find out more at www.shiawasseedems.com or by calling (989) 865-0985.