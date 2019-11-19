(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The public forum to gather input on updating the city trash ordinance was held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the public safety building, behind Owosso City Hall. The purpose of the forum was not connected to having a discussion on the single-hauler system that has been highlighted in recent council meetings. Instead, the forum was about gathering feedback from residents over the possibility of updating the current trash ordinance. Approximately 50 community members attended, along with the Owosso City Council and representatives from the local refuse/trash hauling companies. Those companies included Premier Waste, Waste Management, Specialty Salvage, Kelly’s Refuse and Granger. The overall message relayed by residents during the forum was that the city needed stronger ordinance/code enforcement.

Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne initiated the conversation by detailing what has occurred so far and elaborating on the current trash ordinance, ordinance enforcement and some of the challenges related to ordinance enforcement. In brief, the ordinance as it is does not require a resident to have a trash service, does require a resident to dispose of trash appropriately, does not allow residents to accumulate trash, does mandate that trash has to be bagged and stored in garbage cans (or transported to a facility), allows for trash collection on Tuesdays (south of M-21) and Thursdays (north of M-21) and allows the residents to make their own agreements via their own preferences on a particular trash-hauler service.

Ordinance enforcement is perhaps a bit more complicated due to the fact the city only has a part-time code enforcer for a municipality of under 15,000 – and his position calls for a process whereas a letter of violation, including a timeline, is initially sent out to a resident. A $75 ticket is then issued if trash is not cleaned up within 14 days, though after that period, the ticket becomes $250 for a second 14-day period – eventually leading to a $125 to $500 misdemeanor ticket and court filing. The court process may take months. It is also noteworthy to mention that renters in the city account for 47 percent of the city’s annual violations, per the Tuesday discussion.

As suggested in the agenda and by Henne during the forum, some possible improvements might include tickets being immediately issued (minus the letter), upping the first ticket to $125 with 14 days for cleanup followed by the misdemeanor ticket charge of $250 to $500, speeding up the process. City challenges outlined by Henne pointed toward the process being slow, that some residents aren’t quick enough to dispose of trash or to hire a service, that the streets are “stressed by multiple haulers” – and the obvious issue of only having a part-time code enforcer.

Henne and the council had offered a number of discussion starters, though the majority of the discussion brought to council through residents often restated the thought that the city really needs a full-time enforcer to help with the trash ordinance.

Council members responded in a variety of ways. Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika shared that she would not support the single-hauler option if “it should become un-tabled,” based on information she has gathered from constituents.* Councilmember Jerry Haber shared that he was convinced that none of the council wanted to see any of the current haulers go out of business, all members of the council being supportive of small business. Councilmember Pidek stated that he was pleased to see “all of the stakeholders at the table” because feedback from the haulers and residents was critical. He also warned against “a lot of the misinformation out there,” including misconstrued information online. Councilmember Fear thanked everyone for coming, sharing that she felt that council had “barely scratched the surface of this issue” and expressing her interest in the curbside recycling element.

Likewise, the trash-haulers represented that evening also explained their points of view, with suggestions made for speeding-up the enforcement process, for a possible springtime refuse cleaning opportunity, for zero tolerance for renters/landlords and various other ideas – mostly falling back to ordinance enforcement. Kelly Cushman of Kelly’s Refuse wanted to know why the city wasn’t more concerned with setting an example, throwing in the decrepit Matthews Building, the rebuild of the Lebowsky and Howard Street, south of the Steam Railroading Institute, as examples. (However, the city has been actively seeking answers for the Matthews Building for some time and a Brownfield is underway to improve a significant property on Howard Street and roadwork was completed last year.) Scott Truman of Granger quite simply shared he came to listen and to thank everyone for the opportunity to serve Owosso.

The forum ended with several residents approaching council with individual concerns.

The next regular city council meeting is planned for Monday, Nov. 18 in the basement (city council chambers) of the Owosso City Hall.

*The item was tabled during the Monday, Oct. 21 meeting.