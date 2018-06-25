DELUX TROPHIES & Awards owners Mo and Byron Shattuck celebrated Delux’s re-opening on Thursday, June 21 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that was staged by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC). The Shattuck family purchased the longtime Durand business from Mike and Cindy Beard and re-opened on Dec. 1 in the Emery Pratt building west of Owosso. Burdette Shattuck, the grandfather of Mo and Byron, constructed the building in 1966 to house Emery Pratt, which was located in Lansing at the time. The brothers have incorporated their existing business, Shattuck Specialty Advertising, with Delux Trophies & Awards.

Mo and Byron (shown holding oversized scissors) were joined for the ribbon cutting by their parents, Maurie and Pam, former owners Bill and Cindy Beard, SRCC ambassadors, their employees and several members of their family. Pastor Wes Coffey of GracePointe Wesleyan Church in Owosso blessed the re-opening, and everyone in attendance for the event was then treated to lunch.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

Delux Trophies & Awards Re-Opening was last modified: by