DELTA DENTAL provided, through their Brighter Futures corporate citizenship and philanthropy program, a donation (which was matched) and hundreds of dental care supplies to the Owosso campus of the Homeless Angels. Joining donation facilitator Rep. Ben Frederick (right) for the presentation were campus director Shelly Ochodnicky (left) and board president Tim Baise. It was estimated that 13 Shiawassee County families have found permanent housing since the campus began operations earlier this year, and numerous others are being helped daily with sheltering and other critical needs.

(Courtesy Photo)