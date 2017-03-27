by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

ABIGAIL SPRINGS listens as her attorney, Robert Ashley, explains the preliminary examination waiver form to her during the defendant’s Tuesday, March 21 appearance in 66th District Court. Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Deana Finnegan can be seen speaking with the Honorable Ward L. Clarkson.

Springs took her daughter to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing on Feb. 15, where hospital staff discovered evidence of child abuse. An investigation led to charges being brought against the 19-year-old mother and her co-defendant, Derrick Mason, earlier this month. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

Abigail Springs and Derrick Mason, who have both been charged with one felony count of first-degree child abuse, appeared in front of the Honorable Ward L. Clarkson of Michigan’s 66th District on Tuesday, March 21. Judge Clarkson entered not guilty pleas for both defendants, and each waived their right to a preliminary examination. Springs and Mason were then bound over to circuit court for arraignment.

Springs and Mason are both being held at the Shiawassee County Jail, and Judge Clarkson informed the two defendants that their $500,000 cash or surety bonds would continue. The co-defendants will next appear at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 31 for a pre-trail hearing in circuit court.