AN OFFICIAL DEDICATION OF THE RICK DIBEAN Ballfield at Bennett Field was made by Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth during the Monday evening, May 6 meeting. The mayor thanked Dibean for his contributions to the community through the Owosso Girls Softball League and for “single-handedly running the operation for the last twenty-nine years.”

Dibean has demonstrated his devotion by mowing the fields, dragging and chalking the fields, overseeing field usage, and organizing $90,000 in fundraising efforts used for improvements at Bennett Field – involving the construction of the scoring booth and storage building.

The rear ball diamond has now been renamed in his honor.

Shown are Eveleth, Dibean and Owosso Parks and Rec Chair Mike Espich.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)