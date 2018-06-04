THE PUBLIC IS INVITED to attend a dedication for the new memorial plaque at the Durand Memorial Library at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6. Weather permitting, the program will be held on the library front lawn.

The new plaque was purchased with funds from the Friends of Durand Memorial Library and the city of Durand Parks and Recreation board. It replaces the building’s original plaque that was moved to the new Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The library opened in the spring of 1954 as a memorial to veterans of World War I, World War II and the Korean War. Funds for the building were raised in the community over several years, with the groundbreaking held in 1953. Names of local veterans who served in the three wars are on display in the lobby.

Refreshments will be served in the library following the program. Early pictures and newspaper articles about the building of the library will be on display.

