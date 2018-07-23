GENE PAEZ, a member of the Shiawassee Board of Health for the past 10 years, was recently honored for his service to the Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) and the county. Prior to being appointed to the Board of Health, Mr. Paez worked as a registered sanitarian and was later promoted to director of Environmental Health at the SCHD. He retired in 2008 after 11 years of service to Shiawassee County. In addition to serving on the Board of Health, Mr. Paez was also a member of the Solid Waste Committee, Housing Program Advisory Council and the Perry Township Planning Commission.

“We are very thankful for all the years Gene dedicated to improving and protecting the health of Shiawassee County citizens,” said Shiawassee County Commissioner Brandon Marks, who is also a member of the Board of Health. Mr. Paez was presented with a proclamation and a plaque recognizing his 21 years of service to Shiawassee County as part of a 50-year career in public health.

Joining Paez (second from left) during the proclamation and plaque presentation were (from left) Commissioners and Board of Health members Jeremy Root and Brandon Marks, and Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson.

(Courtesy Photo)