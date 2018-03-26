THE DEBRA WEGMAN FUND is a new charitable fund that has recently been created at the Shiawassee Community Foundation (SCF). The fund was started by the father-and-son team of Dr. Patrick Wegman and Patrick Wegman II to honor their wife and mother, Debra Lynn Wegman (shown). They chose to create the fund on the 10th anniversary of Debra’s passing as a way to commemorate her life and give back to the community that has nurtured their family for so many years.

While most charitable funds at the SCF have a sole focus, this fund is unique in that it serves three purposes. Each year, the fund will award a college scholarship and one or more community grants. A portion of the fund’s balance will also be allocated to support operating expenses for the Foundation.

Dr. Wegman has been practicing dermatology in Owosso since 1984, a practice his wife Debra helped to establish. Patrick Wegman II was a member of the Youth Advisory Council, a youth philanthropic and service organization overseen by the Foundation. He currently serves as vice president of the SCF Board of Directors.

Scholarship and grant applicants may apply for funding from the Debra Wegman Fund beginning in the fall of 2018. For more information about this and other funds, please visit www.shiacf.org.

