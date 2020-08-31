This year’s Perry Community Sale is Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 20. A maximum of six words (including sale days) describing specialty items is allowed per sale site. Maps will be available at Perry City Hall, on the city website and social media, the local library, Carl’s Market and Darling Hardware, plus all sale locations.

The listing fee of $4 per site will help cover advertising costs to promote the overall sale in local newspapers. Registration forms are available for download at www.perry.mi.us or by calling Larry Lambert.

To register or for more information, persons may contact Larry Lambert at (517) 281-9833 or larry52@wowway.com.