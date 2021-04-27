Deadline to be listed on the annual city of Perry City Wide Yard Sale map is 4 p.m., Friday, May 7.

This year’s Community Sale is Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16.

Due to space constraints on the “Sale Site Map,” a maximum of six words (including sale days) describing specialty items is allowed per sale site.

Maps will be available at Carl’s Supermarket, Darling’s Hardware, the Perry Library, Perry City Hall and all sale sites.

The listing fee of $4 per site will help cover advertising costs to promote the overall sale in local newspapers. Registration forms are available for download at www.perry.mi.us.

For more information, persons may call Perry City Hall at (517) 625-6155 or visit www.perry.mi.us.