DAYSTARR COMMUNICATIONS’ sales director Mark Hudson recently joined the board of directors for the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership. The SEDP’s mission is to improve Shiawassee County’s economy through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The group has facilitated a large number of new businesses coming to Shiawassee County, as well as keeping a variety of larger organizations – mostly manufacturers – in the area.

The SEDP is governed by a 24-member board, and as a member of that board, Hudson will help guide strategic visioning and business relations, and he will also assist with identifying economic development opportunities.

Hudson has lived in mid-Michigan for most of his life and currently resides in Fenton. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Central Michigan University and has worked at DayStarr Communications since 2005.

Founded in 2002 as Michigan Online Group, DayStarr has an advanced fiber optic network of more than 150 miles in Shiawassee and Clinton counties. It began servicing business customers with its fiber optic network in 2006 and started expanding the network to residential customers in 2014. The network now passes thousands of homes and businesses, and will expand over the next few years based on demand, making a financial investment of more than $1 million in the area.

