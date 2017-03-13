JERRY DAVIS has announced his candidacy to run for Mr. Owosso 2017 for the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Shiawassee County (CAPC). The CAPC, a nonprofit organization who assists children experiencing suspected abuse. CAPC provides a safe place for child-friendly forensic interviews, counseling, and other support services. The CAPC operates the Child Advocacy Center and the Baby Pantry.

Helping to promote Davis in his campaign is (from left) CAPC Board President Jessica Thompson, Executive Director Ellen Lynch, Davis and his wife Campaign Manager Tracy Davis. (Courtesy Photo)