DAVIS CARTAGE Company recently held their 6th Annual Golf Outing and Fundraiser a few weeks ago to benefit Voices for Children Advocacy Center. The tournament managed to raise an impressive $5,000 with all funds going directly to serve children in Shiawassee County. Voices for Children Advocacy Center provides services for children that have experienced a traumatic event, abuse, neglect and human trafficing. The Center also serves as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and provides child and family therapy, training and focuses on prevention. Shown here presenting the big check are, from left: Tim Ryan, President of Logistics at Davis Cartage; Kelly Reynolds, CFO of Davis Cartage; Ellen Lynch, Vice President of Victim Services for Voices for Children; Gregg Janicek, Vice-President of Davis Cartage Company; Kellie Janicek, Davis Cartage Recruiter and Glen Merkel, President and CEO of Davis Cartage Company.

(Courtesy Photo)