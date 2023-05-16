GROUNDBREAKING for the 60,000 sq. ft. addition at Davis Cartage’s facility in Owosso Charter Township (490 S. Chestnut St., Owosso) took place Friday, May 5. Davis Cartage Co. President Glen Merkel and his wife, Lisa are centered in the photo.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

Shiawassee County’s largest warehousing and distribution firm, Davis Cartage Co., is putting up a 60,000 sq. ft. addition at its facility in Owosso Charter. This will make it a 160,000 sq. ft. facility when completed. The plan is to have it built by November. Originally, this addition was set to be started three years ago but was put on hold when the Covid-19 pandemic took place in the Spring of 2020.

The new addition will include food grade warehousing and create three more jobs. Some employees will transfer to the addition from other buildings.

Davis Cartage Company President Glen Merkel said, “We are growing and need the additional space. The 60,000 sq. ft. addition will be more modern with taller ceilings and also be more efficient.”

Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) President Justin Horvath stated, “We support the growth of existing businesses. Davis Cartage Co. supports the community and employees, a lot of people. Along with the recent expansion to Crest Marine, this new addition to the current facility will make these the biggest buildings in Owosso Charter Township and Shiawassee County in the last 20 years. I’m grateful to be here to support and honor them.”

Davis Cartage Co. was established in 1941 by Maurice Davis. Auto parts, retail goods and agricultural commodities fueled the growth of the company and they are proud to still work with the same business partners. Over the years the business has transitioned ownership from family members to the current members of the executive management team. Currently they have corporate office in Corunna, with additional Service Centers at various locations in Lower Michigan. Currently, Davis Cartage Co. has around 120 employees.