DAVID DUMOND announced Tuesday, May 16 that he will be taking his talents to Alliance, OH to join the University of Mount Union football team in the fall. The Corunna High School (CHS) senior, who stood out as a member of the CHS football and track teams, will be a running back for the Purple Raiders. Dumond was used all over the field for the CHS football team, often lining up at running back and wide receiver, and he also played defensive back. Mount Union is a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference and competes in NCAA Division 3, where it is a regular national championship game qualifier.

CHS football coach Kyle Robinson and track coach Jason Beldyga spoke glowingly about Dumond during the announcement, calling the outgoing senior a leader and praising his positive attitude and ability. “One of the things that sticks out to me about David is that he has such a contagious personality. I really admire that about him, and it will serve him well at Mount Union. They are getting a special talent and a special young man.”

David was joined for the announcement by his mother, Beth; his father, Todd; his sister, Bri; and his grandmother, Mary.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)