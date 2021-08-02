THANKS AND GRATITUDE were extended to Dave and Annie Robertson on Monday, July 26 at the conclusion of the Perry, Morrice, Shaftsburg Emergency Relief Council.

The Robertson’s have become an icon of the local food bank, while serving as volunteers and at several offices during 30-years of service with the non-profit organization.

Among the accolades presented to the Robertson’s, Perry Mayor Sue Hammond presented the couple with a framed tribute which stated, in part, “… Dave and Annie have been very dedicated and committed volunteers … they have exhibited a life-long generous commitment of time, support and inspiration … Thank you for the many devoted hours of encouragement and help given unselfishly.”

(Courtesy Photo)