NELLIE REED ELEMENTARY principal Shannon Cooper-Toma (left) and kindergarten teacher Tracy Foster are the co-authors of two nonfiction books for children, “Benson’s Adventures in Michigan” and “Benson’s Seasonal Adventures in Michigan.” The friends began writing together over two years ago, they are in the process of writing their third book and they hope to share Benson’s love of exploration, travel and adventure with students of every state in the U.S. in the coming years.

The books have been illustrated by Jessica Accardo, who was raised in southeast Michigan, earned her degree at Grand Valley State University and now resides in Northville, MI.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The journey started in the fall of 2014, when a school system-wide grade level realignment brought Corunna Public Schools (CPS) educators Shannon Cooper-Toma and Tracy Foster together at Nellie Reed Elementary School in Vernon.

Tracy, a kindergarten teacher, and Shannon, the principal, connected instantly due to their shared passion for learning and education, and together they have worked to help their students “Dream Big” by exploring the many unique adventures and learning opportunities the state of Michigan has to offer.

In spring of 2015, the two educators took four of their kindergarten students on a trip to Lake Michigan for a kindergarten registration photo shoot. For some of the students, it was their first time visiting the Great Lakes. The students were awestruck and peppered their chaperones with questions. It was on the drive home, after witnessing the excitement and curiosity the experience produced in their students, that Tracy and Shannon hatched a plan to share the many wonders and attractions of the Great Lakes State with their students.

The result was “Benson’s Adventures in Michigan,” a nonfiction book co-written by Tracy and Shannon that takes readers on a virtual tour of Michigan. The goal of the book was to raise awareness about Michigan’s unique places and destinations by taking students beyond their homes, classrooms and communities. Shortly after writing “Benson’s Adventures in Michigan,” Tracy and Shannon created Benson’s Literacy Foundation, through which they donate books to children and classrooms across the state, including more than 4,000 over the past year. They have also written their second book, “Benson’s Seasonal Adventures in Michigan,” and they have plans to spread the magic of Benson’s Adventures throughout the country.

In addition to taking students beyond their classrooms and communities virtually through the magic of reading, Tracy and Shannon, along with several mid-Michigan students from many different school districts, have logged close to 11,000 miles in 38 different locations learning about and exploring all that Michigan has to offer. Some of the excursions included dog sledding, a Pictured Rocks cruise, exploring an old iron mine, touring the Shinola factory, biking with Jason Hall for Slow Roll Detroit, attending a basketball camp with former NBA player Morris Peterson Jr., visiting museums, enjoying a theatre performance, conducting science experiments on a tall ship while sailing on a Great Lake, taking in the beauty of several state parks, climbing the Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes, touring Kilwin’s Chocolate Factory and visiting national landmarks. They even surprised two students with the trip of a lifetime to New York City to be in a private photo shoot with Ginger Zee on the set of Good Morning America. And while Tracy and Shannon have received sponsorships to help cover the cost of their book donations, these over-the-road, hands-on learning experiences are funded out of the educators’ own pockets.

As stated on the back cover of the ladies’ most recent book, “Benson’s Seasonal Adventures in Michigan,” “Through postcards, fun facts and kid-friendly challenges, Benson shares seasonal family adventures in Michigan. Whether you are dog sledding in the winter, watching a Detroit Tigers game in the spring, sailing a Great Lake in the summer, or horseback riding in the fall, Michigan is a great place to explore all year long! Join Benson as he showcases destinations and adventures that can only be experienced in the Great Lakes State!”

For more information about Benson’s Adventures, or to learn how to become a sponsor, book a trip with Benson or find travel resources for families, persons can visit www.bensonsadventures.com.