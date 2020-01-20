THE 6TH- AND 7TH-GRADE students at Corunna Middle School learned about the dangers of vaping on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from Lisa Demar, from the American Heart Association. Demar shared that heart disease affects one in three Americans and is the leading cause of death in the U.S. She also explained that heart disease is 80 percent preventable and outlined the “Five for Life Guidelines,” which greatly reduce the risk of heart disease.

The Five for Life Guidelines include making healthy food choices, getting 60 minutes of physical activity per day, refraining from smoking and vaping, reducing salt intake, and limiting sugar consumption while drinking more water.

Demar then moved on to vaping, first showing a testimonial video before providing some facts about vaping and addressing some common misconceptions. Demar explained that, compared to smoking cigarettes, vaping seems like the safer option to many. That idea is reinforced by inaccurate information that has been widely shared, including that e-cigarette only produce water vapor, rather than smoke. In reality, vaping produces an aerosol, which contains heavy metals and cancer-causing chemicals.

The presenter also pointed out that nicotine is a neurotoxin that can cause irritability, mood swings, anxiety, learning difficulties and headaches. She then went on to list some of the negative health effects of nicotine, including reduced lung capacity, increased heart rate, the narrowing of arteries that can lead to heart attack, cancer and even death. Demar also noted that the youngest person to die from vaping in the U.S. was only 15 years old.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)