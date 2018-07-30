The public is invited to the 42nd annual Czechoslovak Harvest Festival on Main Street in Bannister on Sunday, Aug. 5. The annual festival seeks to celebrate and preserve old world heritage and traditions of harvest time in Czechoslovakia. A dinner consisting of breaded chicken, ham, dressing, dumplings, cabbage, rice, giblets, potatoes, gravy, kolaches and other trimmings will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adult dinners will be $10. Children under 12 will be $5. Preschoolers are free.

Chairman Tom Bradley reports that opening ceremonies will begin at 2:30 p.m., as costumed participants march onto an outdoor platform carrying rakes, wreaths and scythes. Traditional dances and songs will be performed by members of the Bannister ZCBJ Czechoslovakian Folk Dancers, under the direction of Diane Bradley.

There will be free drawings for children’s bikes, as well as drawings for teen and adult prizes. The YELL! Group will host free games for children following the program. A dance will begin at 4 p.m., with music by the Bill Nemanis Band. The beer tent will open at noon and food will be available throughout the day.

Admission is free (other than dinner). Also scheduled at 10:30 a.m. is a Heritage Mass at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church. The Mass remembers and honors the Czech and Slovak founding fathers of St. Cyril’s and all of the ethnic groups that make up the parish.

Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes representative of their own nationality.