THE PLACEMENT of a large wreath at the grave of author/conservationist James Oliver Curwood in Oak Hill Cemetery took place shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, signifying the unofficial kickoff of the 46th annual Curwood Festival. The festival’s opening ceremonies followed on the lawn of Curwood Castle near downtown Owosso.

On hand for the wreath placing were members of the Curwood Festival Board of Directors, along with the 2023 Curwood Festival Court. Queen Attendant EmmaLee Livingston can be seen on the far left with Queen Tatum Galbavi third from the left. Princess Emma Watson is in the front row, near the middle of the group, with Princess Attendant Mariah Mitts over her left shoulder. Junior Queen Tayloe Spielman and Junior Queen Attendant Emma Jackson can be seen on the far right of the group.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)