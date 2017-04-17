THE OVERALL FIRST PLACE WINNER of the Curwood Saga contest for 2017 is Lucas Cunningham, a Corunna Middle School student. Lucas is shown here with Corunna Middle School Principal Robb Dettman (at left) and Curwood Castle Docent Denice Grace (at right). His story, “Survival,” was a Science fiction twist to an outdoor, woodsy themed essay.

There were 22 entries in the Curwood Saga Writing contest this year. Top three winners of the contest were honored at the Curwood Committee meeting on Wednesday, April 12. Not only did they receive monetary awards for their winnings stories, but they will also be a part of the upcoming Curwood Festival parades in June.

Another winner in the competition for elementary school students was Jordyn Pangborn with her story entitled, “Wilderness Survival.”

The contest asks students to write a story relating to nature or in a similar fashion which resembles writings of American action-adventure writer and conservationist James Oliver Curwood.

(Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)