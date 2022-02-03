The Curwood Festival is happy to announce that the 2022 Curwood SAGA Writing contest information was sent out to all schools and libraries in Shiawassee County this week. The contest is open to all students currently enrolled in public and parochial schools, as well as home-schooled students. The contest is for students in 4th- through 12-grades. Stories must be submitted by Tuesday, March 1 to the Curwood Festival office at 212 S. Washington St. or to either the Owosso or Durand branches of the Shiawassee District Library.

An application for the contest is available on the Curwood Festival website along with a copy of the contest brochure. If you have any questions or would like more information please contact the event chair at denicegrace@msn.com. Prizes vary from year to year and all stories become the property of the Curwood Festival.