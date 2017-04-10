THE 2017 CURWOOD ROYALTY were crowned during the 37th annual Miss Curwood Festival Queen & Princess Pageant on Saturday, April 1 at Baker College in Owosso. This year’s Queen, Kaitlyn Springsdorf, and Court honoree, Hannah Zwolensky, were selected from a group of six total candidates, which also included Charity Cummings, Bailey Reasner, Paige Thornton, and Hannah Zatkovic.

Danica Dwyer was selected as the 2017 Curwood Princess, and Tayloe Spielman will serve as the Court honoree. Madilyn Hagan and Paxson Tyrrell also vied for the crowns.

The 2016 Curwood Royalty – Queen Kaycee Ogle and Court Valerie Clark, along with Princess Addison Collard and Court Maelyn Usher – presented the crowns, sashes, and flowers to this year’s winners before a crowd of more than 100 spectators. Each gave tearful, encouraging, and heartfelt speeches before handing over their royal accoutrements. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)