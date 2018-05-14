MARK THE DATE for Saturday, June 9 for the Curwood River Race set to launch on the Shiawassee River in McCurdy Park at 5:30 p.m. Representing the upcoming event were Karen Harris (far right), Kris Poag (holding trophy), and Jason Harris (left). The three individuals were at Chamber AM to discuss updated information related to the popular event.

The finish line will be the walking bridge at Curwood Castle. Early registration needs to be in by Tuesday, May 15 and is $15 per person, though that fee includes a t-shirt and entry into the beer tent (if age appropriate). Late registration after May 15 increases to $20 per person. Canoes, kayaks, and rafts are considered acceptable for entry. Checks should be made payable to the Curwood Festival and mailed to Curwood River Race, 900 Campbell Drive, Owosso, MI 48867.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)