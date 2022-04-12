NEWLY CROWNED CURWOOD QUEEN Elleah Barnhill (right) is shown with her new attendant, Morgan Mowatt on Saturday, April 2 following the Curwood Royalty Scholarship Pageant in Corunna.

Barnhill, 19, is the daughter of Tony and Julie Barnhill and a sophomore at Mott Community College. Barnhill was sponsored by Mid-Michigan Monument.

Mowatt, 18, is the daughter of Stephanie Amidon and Ryan Mowatt and an Owosso High School graduate. She was sponsored by friends and family.

Also competing in the pageant was Kaylee Chapman, 18, the daughter of Alanna Cejmer, sponsored by Robin and Kevin Lenkart – and EmmaLee Livingston, 17, the daughter of Aaron and Cindy Livingston. Livingston was sponsored by Bombshell Boutique, LLC and Laun Acres Farm. The four candidates rounded out the evening competition for the 2022 Curwood Queen title.

All of the contestants were scored by a panel of judges in a variety of areas, though the interview accounted for 50 percent of all possible points. Judges included Deb Lines, Cynthia Zalewski and Emily Mast. Rose Davis was the official tabulator. The two optional judges were Katie Christie and Jaylynn Hiller.

The Curwood Festival will be June 2 through June 5 in downtown Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)