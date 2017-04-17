CURWOOD FESTIVAL WINNERS are being announced this week and include the 2017 Curwood Postcard Winner Meri-Tuuli Moilanen, shown getting her recognition from Brandy Kenney, at the monthly Curwood Festival Board meeting on Wednesday, April 12. Moilanen is a senior at Ovid-Elsie High School and is a Finland exchange student. She is the daughter of Jyrki and Satu Moilanen and her host parents are Kory and Melissa Witt.

The winner of the 2017 Curwood Button competition is Baine Reigle, a sophomore at Owosso High School. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Reigle.

