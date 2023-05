THE CURWOOD POSTCARD winner is Amos Norder, an 8th grader at Salem Lutheran School. Amos’s hand-drawn depiction of the Curwood Castle by the Shiawassee River and the Heritage Foot Bridge was a clear winner. Shown here is his design.

The Curwood Button & Postcard Committee would like to thank Dave Collard Masonry and Concrete for sponsoring this wonderful opportunity for our local students.

(Courtesy Photo/Image)