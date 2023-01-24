The Curwood Place LLC building, located at 344 W. Main St. as it sits now, before renovations.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

On Monday, Jan. 16 a kick-off meeting and tour was held for the Curwood Place renovation at 344 W. Main St., Owosso (the building that houses Magoo’s Pet Outlet).

Perry DiClemente, Assistant Chairman and Executive Senior VP of Operations for DiClemente Siegel Design Inc., out of Southfield, MI bought the building at 344 W. Main St. and has plans to renovate. Magoo’s Pet Outlet will stay and renovation will take place in the 9 semi-original apartments on the second floor and the basement. Three of the apartments in the part of the building facing Main St. used to be one big apartment for the building owner. It has since been converted to three apartments. Depending on the designs submitted, it could stay as 9 apartments or the main unit could be converted back to one unit.

Curwood Place LLC and DiClemente Siegel Design Inc. are sponsoring the Lawrence Technological University College of Architectural Design (CoAD) class INTD-402 – Interior Design Studio IV (Capstone Project) class to challenge their students into redesigning Curwood Place by providing potential renovation options to be implemented later in the year.