The deadline for the 2018 Kids in Curwood Country Parade is fast approaching. The parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 8, and the deadline for entries is Friday, May 11. The theme of this year’s parade is “Lights, Camera, Action,” which encourages entrants to show their favorite movie, TV show or character.

This year’s parade will again be co-sponsored by VG’s Grocery of Owosso and the Edward Jones office of Dave Minarik. Applications for the parade are now available at the Curwood Festival office, Edward Jones Investments at 2246 E. Main St. in Owosso or at www.curwoodfestival.com. Please email completed applications to kidsincurwoodparade@gmail.com. Anyone submitting applications after May 11 will not be guaranteed a space in the parade. The rain date for the parade is Sunday, June 10, at 2 p.m., if inclement weather forces the parade to be postponed.

The parade line-up will again take place at the intersection of Dewey and Queen Streets. Due to the reconstruction of Oliver Street, the parade will start at the corner of Dewey and King streets and end at the corner of Ball and Williams Streets. The parade will follow King Street west to Washington Street, head south on Washington to Exchange Street, follow Exchange west to Ball Street, and finally head north on Ball Street to reach Williams Street.

The First Congregational Church of Owosso will allow parade participants to use the church parking lot as a gathering point following the parade.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall Float and runner-up, Best Overall Walking Unit and runner-up, and Most Creative will be awarded at the end of the parade. Anyone with questions, or who is in need of additional information, can call either Dave or Tracey Minarik at (989) 725-2809.