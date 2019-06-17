THE 2019 CURWOOD HERITAGE PARADE was held in downtown Owosso on Saturday, June 8. Over 70 organizations participated in the annual event. Just a few included the Owosso Police Department, the Knights of Columbus, the Owosso High School and Owosso Middle School bands, the Mid-Michigan Mounted Color Guard, Past Mr. Owosso winners, Roary the Detroit Lion, Curwood Beautiful Babies and the Shiawassee Firemen’s Memorial with the 1921 LaFrance truck.

The grand marshal was Mike Ash who has worked with a number of nonprofit groups in the area. After retiring with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department, Ash took on a position with Owosso Public Safety as an Owosso Schools Liaison Officer.

Also in the parade was 2019 Miss Curwood Festival MacKenon Tyrrell with attendants McKenna Sovis and Olivia Bernard. Corunna VFW Post 4005 Poppy Queen Katlynne Belanger was a parade participant.

Some other notable organizations were the Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps, Rep. Ben Frederick, the Shiawassee Shrine Fire Brigade and the Scottsville Clown Band.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)