A CHECK PRESENTATION was held Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the Curwood Festival Office, presenting Curwood Grants to three local entities. Gathered here are, from left: Laura Archer, CEO of the Shiawassee Family YMCA; Perry DiClemente, owner of the building that houses Magoos Pet Outlet; Jennifer Ross, Exhibits Director at the Shiawassee Arts Center; Justin Horvath, Vice-Chair on the Curwood Board; Owosso Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr.; Amy Fuller, City of Owosso Assistant City Manager; Shelly Collison, Curwood Festival Office Manager and Kevin Lenkart, City of Owosso Director of Public Safety.

Amy Fuller was misidentified in the Sunday, Jan. 28 paper.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)