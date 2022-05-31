CURWOOD FESTIVAL GRAND MARSHAL Hugh Parker is shown with his twin granddaughters.

(Courtesy Photo)

Hugh Parker was announced the 2022 Curwood Festival Grand Marshal during a plaque ceremony on Friday, May 20 at the Hugh Parker Soccer Complex on Farr Street.

Parker was nominated by five people. He is described as a quiet, unassuming and unpretentious person who gets things done without public fanfare.

Parker is an avid volunteer and has devoted much of his life to many community organizations including Respite of Shiawassee, Owosso Sports Boosters, YMCA, Owosso Walls of Warmth and Owosso Church of the Nazarene. He and his wife, Mary, have a long history of supporting Leader Dogs for the Blind program – raising more than a dozen dogs.

Along with so much of Parker’s community devotion, he is one of the earliest promoters of soccer in the area, serving as a board member, coach and referee. He was highly instrumental in the development of the Hugh Parker Soccer Complex city soccer field, which has his name.