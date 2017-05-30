CURWOOD FESTIVAL PRESIDENT Brian Reed presented carnival vouchers valued at $1,260 to local students who won the March Reading programs at their respective schools.

The above photo was taken at Central Elementary on Tuesday, May 23. In the back row (from left) are President Brian Reed, Mark LeConte, Curwood Queen Kaitlyn Springsdorf, Debra Adams, and Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart. On the far left is Princess court member Tayloe Spielman, while opposite in the photo is Princess Danica Dwyer.

The Central School March Reading winners are (in no particular order) Camden Moore, Trevor Fritz, Cammi Morgan, Kolten Mitts, Jacob Gibson, Jackson Mackay, Jacob Landis, Hannah Hart, Carson Moore, Sophie Brown, Katelyn Gunther, and Zane Elkins.

Vouchers were also presented to students at St. Paul, Bryant, Emerson, and the Owosso Middle School.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)