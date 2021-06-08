THE CEREMONIAL PLACEMENT of a large wreath at the grave of author/conservationist James Oliver Curwood in Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso took place shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, signifying the unofficial start of the 2021 Curwood Festival. The festival’s opening ceremonies followed on the lawn of Curwood Castle near downtown Owosso.

On hand for the wreath placement were members of the Curwood Festival Board of Directors, along with the 2021 Curwood Festival Court.

Honoring tradition, board members and royalty still met at the grave on June 4 last year even though the Curwood Festival had been cancelled due to the pandemic. The 2021 Curwood Festival saw the return of numerous familiar activities and fun happenings for the community.

James Oliver Curwood was born in 1878, passing away on August 13, 1927. He was a popular writer, studying journalism prior to becoming an author. His popularity flowed over into early cinema with many of his books being made into movies. He built Curwood Castle in Owosso as a writing studio. The castle will soon be a century old.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)