The Curwood Festival invites all area students to participate in a design contest for the official 2024 Curwood Festival Button and Postcard Design Contest. The designer of the chosen artwork will be awarded a reproduction of their work, other assorted gifts and the privilege of appearing in the annual Heritage Parade on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The 2024 Curwood Festival (www.curwoodfestival.com) will be held from Thursday June 6 through Sunday, June 9. This annual event is held in celebration of the renowned author, screenwriter and conservationist James Oliver Curwood. Past designs have depicted Mr. Curwood, Curwood Castle, Curwood movies and the Heritage Footbridge. Both the castle and the footbridge are prime tourist attractions in the heart of Owosso, the host site of the festival.

Individual creativity is encouraged. The theme for the 2024 Curwood Festival is “Bridging Generations.” Designs that incorporate this theme are strongly recommended.

The rules are as follows:

• Entries MUST be original art – NO copies of anyone else’s work.

• Computer graphic entries accepted.

• Drawings for buttons must be six (6) inches in diameter. The winning design will be reduced to 2 ¼ inches for production, so lines should be bold. Fine lines may disappear in production.

• Drawings for postcards must be at least 4”x6.” You may draw larger, but keep in mind that your image may be reduced slightly in size. Make sure your lines are bold.

• Designs must include the year and can be in color or black & white.

• Designs must have the entry form filled out and attached.

• Contest officials reserve the right to reject any and all designs.

• All entries submitted become property of the Curwood Festival; no submission will be reproduced without the explicit written permission of the person making the submission.

Mail entries or drop off entries to the Curwood Festival Office, 212 S. Washington St., Owosso MI 48867. Office hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All entries must be received by April 26, 2024.