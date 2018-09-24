THE CURWOOD FESTIVAL is pleased to announce their 2018-2019 Board of Directors. David Minarik will serve as president, Brandy Kenny as vice president, Marc LeConte as secretary and Kathy Watson as treasurer. Selected to serve as directors are Brian Buckley, Denice Grace, Karen Harris, Jason Nequist and Jestin Rubelman. Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart is the city liaison.

“We are proud to have such an outstanding and dedicated group of business and community leaders on our board,” said President David Minarik. “I look forward to working with this knowledgeable and dedicated team to advance our mission to celebrate the life of author/conservationist James Oliver Curwood by organizing, promoting and conducting family events using the effort and resources of volunteers, businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental units to enhance the economic and community image of ‘Curwood Country.’” More information can be found online at www.curwoodfestival.com, or by calling (989) 723-2161.

Shown during a recent meeting are Curwood board members (front row, from left) Kathy Watson, Dave Minarik, Brandy Kenny and Marc LeConte, along with (back row, from left) Karen Harris, Jason Nequist, Denice Grace, Jestin Rubelman, Brian Buckley and Kevin Lenkart.

